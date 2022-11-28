Global meet on ‘Security and Prosperity in the Bay of Bengal’ from Tuesday

November 28, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A two-day international conference on ‘Security and Prosperity in the Bay of Bengal’ will be held at Le Meridien here from Tuesday.

Organised jointly by city-based think tank Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) South Asia, the conference aims at having invigorating discussions on security aspects in the Bay of Bengal, with in-depth conversations focussing on conventional and non-conventional security areas such as energy security, trade and investment, technology and innovation, Blue Economy, climate change and human security, led by diplomats, academicians, Government officials, commentators, industry experts, and media personalities.

The conference will be inaugurated by N. Ramachandran, who was formerly Chairman of the Cochin Port Authority. Keynote addresses will be made by Nitirooge Phonepraset, Consul-General of Thailand in Chennai and Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament.