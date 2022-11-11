Global meet on ‘drug-free childhood’ to urge nations to act on UNCRC Article 33

ADVERTISEMENT

The international forum on drug-free childhood to be held here from November 16 to 18 will formulate a strategy for effectively advocating with governments for necessary policy and legislative interventions based on Article 33 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which obligates States Parties to protect children and youth from involvement with illicit drugs and drug trade.

The meet, Children Matter – Right to a Drug-Free Childhood, featuring speakers from across the world, is organised by the Fourth Wave Foundation (FWF) in partnership with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and World Federation Against Drugs (WFAD).

By focussing on Article 33, which calls for steps to protect children from the use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the meet aims at underscoring the need to create a substance abuse-free environment for children worldwide, according to C.C. Joseph, Director, FWF.

The meet will chalk out an action plan advocating urgent measures to save children from falling prey to drugs. It would emphasise the need to step up awareness about Article 33 among all sections of people and ask governments to frame policies and strategic approaches to further strengthen its implementation and check substance abuse, said Mr. Joseph.

Plenary sessions of the forum will have speakers, including Regina Mattsson, Secretary General, WFAD, Sweden, Amy Ronshausen, International President, WFAD, USA, civil society members, policymakers, child rights advocates, government representatives, prevention-treatment-recovery professionals and youth leaders from across the globe.

FWF’s own initiative, Project VENDA, which seeks to empower children and young adults to say ‘no’ to drugs, will figure prominently in one of the sessions dealing with global best practices in containing substance abuse, said FWF director Diana Vincent.

Currently, Project VENDA is being carried out in seven districts in Kerala – Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur – listed as vulnerable under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.

More than 300 participants from around 60 countries are expected to attend the event.