ADVERTISEMENT

Global meet on biomedical research at SCTIMST

July 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Higher Education Council will organise an international conference on biomedical translational research at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) on August 3 and 4.

The conference-cum-hands-on workshop is being held in association with SCTIMST and Kerala Medical Technology Consortium. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme. He will present the Kairali Global Lifetime Achievement Award to Salim Yusuf, Distinguished Professor, School of Medical Sciences, McMaster University, Canada.

Prof. Yusuf will deliver a lecture on ‘Reducing the burden of cardiovascular diseases in India’. Lasker Award-winning biochemist James Spudich, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University; cellular biologist Annamma Spudich, cardiologist M.S. Valiathan and Sanjeev Jain of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) are some of the eminent scientists who will participate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US