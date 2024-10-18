Global meet ends with insights for empowering cooperative sector

The four-day International Cooperative Conference, which concluded on October 18 (Friday), featured vibrant discussions, presentations, and exchanges of ideas aimed at empowering the cooperative sector for a sustainable and inclusive future.

The event, held as part of the centenary celebrations of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), was jointly organised by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) Asia-Pacific, Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K), and ULCCS.

Opening the valedictory function, chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan highlighted Kerala’s unique cooperative culture and stressed how collective efforts through cooperatives can significantly benefit marginalised communities socio-economically.

She further emphasised the need to cultivate a platform based on empathy, understanding, and support within cooperatives. She added that for cooperatives to remain sustainable, they should be equitable, inclusive, and democratic.

Speaking on the Kudumbashree Mission, Ms. Muraleedharan said that though it was not a cooperative, the collective was founded on cooperative principles and could serve as an inspiration for cooperative initiatives.

She also presented the Mauritz Bonow Award for Young Researchers and the Coop Pitch 2024 Award for innovative and impactful cooperative initiatives on the occasion.

The 18th ICA Asia-Pacific Research Conference declaration was named the ‘ULCCS Centenary Declaration.’ The declaration was released by Dr. Yashavantha Dongre, Chair of the ICA Asia-Pacific Committee on Cooperative Research and Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya University, Bengaluru, Cees van Rij, Director of AgriGrade (The Netherlands), Mikel Lezamiz, former Director of Cooperative Dissemination at Mondragon Corporation, Spain, Rameshan Paleri, president of ULCCS, Prof. Anandakkuttan B. Unnithan, Dean, IIM-K, and Balasubramanian Iyer, Regional Director of ICA Asia-Pacific.

In his presidential address, Dr. Dongre, stressed the importance of research and collaborative efforts in shaping the future of cooperatives globally.

Mr. Iyer acknowledged the impactful discussions and collaborations that emerged during the conference. He expressed pride in ULCCS as a member of ICA Asia-Pacific, noting that it was the only primary cooperative within the organisation.

He presented mementos to ULCCS and the IIM-K for their contributions to hosting the event, marking a significant milestone in cooperative research and development.

The event also featured a summary report of the research conference delivered by Ganesh Gopal, Entrepreneurship Development Lead at ICA Asia-Pacific. Kishore Kumar T.K., a representative of ULCCS, spoke.

Ms. Muraleedharan also launched a book, Book of Abstracts, which captures key research presented during the conference, by handing over the first copy to Mr. Iyer.

The four-day conference saw participation by cooperative leaders, experts, young researchers, and academicians from across the globe. A total of 84 papers were presented, and numerous entries competed for the Coop Pitch 2024 Award.