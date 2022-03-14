Global Investors’ Forum meet
Staff Reporter
KASARAGOD
As a precursor to the KL-14 Global Meet planned by the District Industrial Centre in collaboration with the District Panchayat in September-October, a meeting of the Global Investors Forum will be held at the Jeevas Manasam auditorium here on March 16-17, District Panchayat President P. Baby Balakrishnan said on Monday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.