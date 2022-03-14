Kerala

Global Investors’ Forum meet

Staff Reporter

KASARAGOD

As a precursor to the KL-14 Global Meet planned by the District Industrial Centre in collaboration with the District Panchayat in September-October, a meeting of the Global Investors Forum will be held at the Jeevas Manasam auditorium here on March 16-17,  District Panchayat President P. Baby Balakrishnan said on Monday. 


