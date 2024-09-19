GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global industrial expo in Kochi to showcase manufacturing, automation innovations 

India International Industrial Expo in December to serve as a platform for businesses to spotlight latest products, services and technological advancements

Updated - September 19, 2024 03:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The India International Industrial Expo (IIIE) 2024, organised under the aegis of the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA), in Kochi, Kerala, between December 13 and 15 at KINFRA Industrial Park, Kalamassery, will showcase the latest innovations in manufacturing and automation.

The exhibition is will be a comprehensive showcase of advanced technologies and industry expertise. The organisers expect participation from over 300 exhibitors, including leading global manufacturers and innovators.

IIIE-2024 will serve as a platform for businesses to spotlight latest products, services and technological advancements. With an expected attendance of more than 10,000 trade visitors comprising industry professionals, decision-makers, and potential collaborators, the expo promises unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and market expansion, said a communication from KSSIA here on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Fostering industrial growth

A. A. Nizarudeen, president of KSSIA, said the international expo will foster Kerala’s industrial growth and that the association is committed to attracting new investments and enhancing the State’s industrial ecosystem. As the sole representative association of small-scale industries in Kerala, KSSIA is proud to host an event that showcases the dynamism and innovation driving our industrial sector forward, he added.

K. P. Ramchandran Nair, chairman of the expo organising committee, said that IIIE-2024 will accelerate industry technologies, including machine tools, manufacturing advancements, and automation solutions.

Exhibitors at IIIE-2024 will have the opportunity to gather valuable sales leads, strengthen market presence and launch innovative products and services. The expo will facilitate direct, face-to-face interactions with influential buyers and end-users from government and private sectors.

For registration and further information, visit www.iiie.in or contact +91 9947733339 or info@iiie.in.

Published - September 19, 2024 03:12 pm IST

