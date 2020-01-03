Global hackathon, NoRK meet this year: CM

A global hackathon to analyse the challenges faced by the State, to elicit solutions for them and understand the opportunities ahead and a global meet of Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) professionals for utilising their expertise in skill development of youth will be held in the State.

Announcing this at the valedictory session of the three-day second Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) at the R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Legislative Assembly building here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government would invite experts for the hackathon to be held later this year. Mr. Vijayan said the government would seriously consider all the suggestions put forward by the delegates at the LKS and take proactive steps for the welfare of the expatriates.

The proposed Youth Leadership Academy for skill development would be set up with the help of expatriates, he told the delegates.

The government would take steps to prepare a comprehensive register of expatriates with the help of the Centre for Development Studies. Diaspora meetings would be held at various regions and delegates from the U.S. and Europe had already come forward to organise them. In order to facilitate trade with Japan, the government was ready to offer land to open an office for the Japan Trade External Organisation.

The government would take a call on insurance schemes for expatriates within three months. An expert committee would be formed to study the problems faced by Malayalis migrated to other States and it would be asked to submit a report by April.

Pointing out that the regional meetings held as part of the LKS had highlighted the legal problems faced by expatriates, Mr. Vijayan said the Law Department had been asked to look into it.

Legal cell

The government would seriously consider the LKS demand for a legal cell for handling property disputes and other cases. The government would entrust Secretary, NoRKA, to look into these suggestions, the Chief Minister said. He urged the delegates to uphold the democratic and secular values of the country.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said the Loka Kerala Sabha was an initiative by the government for strengthening democracy.