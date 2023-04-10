Global food production may decline by 9% owing to climate change, says expert

April 10, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KALPETTA

Naveen Ramankutty, Director, Institute for Resources Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia, Canada, has said that global food production will decline by 6% to 9% owing to climate change in next 20 years or before.

Presenting a paper on ‘Extreme weather events and food production in India’ at a two-day national seminar here on Monday, Dr. Ramankutty said the primary staple foods of a large population worldwide such as wheat, rice, soybean, and millets were under threat from climate change.

The seminar on ‘Food and nutrition security in the context of climate change’ is being organised by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology here in association with the Kerala Council for Historical Research.

Dr. Ramankutty suggested exploring and finding climate-resilient crops and adapting to the changing weather patterns.

He also pointed out that most of the country’s food production was rainfed, making it vulnerable to droughts and floods.

Inaugurating the seminar, District Collector Renu Raj said the planet itself was in crisis, and that Wayanad was no exception.

“We cannot afford to be indifferent to the consequences of our actions and choices on environment. Food security should be ensured in quantity, quality, and adaptability. The rich biodiversity and natural resources should be preserved from exploitation and degradation,” she said.

Dr. Raj stressed the need for finding ways to reduce man-animal conflict. “We have the power and responsibility to change our lifestyle for a sustainable future,” she observed.

Experts handled various sessions. The programme will conclude on Tuesday.