Global factors likely to enhance tourist exchange between Kerala and Russia

December 01, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Though Kerala’s love for Russian literature may have tempered down a trifle over the years, the hospitality sector seems to be bridging the cultural gaps, creating a cross-cultural awareness among travellers in both Russia and the State.

Though Kerala lost a substantial number of Russian guests after the COVID-19 outbreak, the tourism authorities in both Russia and Kerala are now exploring ways to aggressively promote their destinations.

On the one hand, Russia is increasingly turning its focus on countries such as India after it lost a considerable number of visitors from European Union countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Kerala, facing a fall in foreign tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic, now targets Russia with an eye on wellness tourists. Over the years, Colombo in Sri Lanka had been one of the favourite destinations for Russians who scout for wellness treatment, despite Kerala being the cradle of Ayurveda.

The political and economic turmoil in Colombo has opened a new vista for Kerala Tourism to woo Russian tourists to the State. “Moreover, Russia has recently listed India as one of their top five friendly countries for promoting travel and trade engagements,” said Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram.

Further, the decision to block ‘selected’ Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system by some Western countries has forced Russian tourists to look for other destinations such as India, said Mr. Nair.

Malinovskaya Olga, executive director of Mos-Tour, Russia, who attended the Indo-Russian Travel and Tourism Fair organised by the Consulate of the Russian Federation, Thiruvananthapuram, and Russia House in association with Kerala Tourism here, said she has been working in the hospitality sector for the past 16 years. However, this is the first time that she visited Kerala with a view to promoting bilateral tourism activities.

“Kerala has a huge potential to attract Russian tourists. Also, the cultural exchange through tourism will further increase the engagement between the people in the two places,” said Ms. Olga.

Ajith Kumar, director of a private travel agency, said: “We had been offering five-night Russian packages to south Indians at ₹75,000 per head until recently. However, after the COVID-19 outbreak, air fares have been much higher. But we offer the same package at ₹1.2 lakh per person now, which is still economical compared to other European tour packages.”

Statistics from the Kerala Tourism department also reveal that there was a steady increase in Russians visiting Kerala until 2019. In 2017, the number of Russian tourists visiting Kerala was 27,541, while it rose to 35,066 in 2019.