Global Energy Parliament on December 9 and 10

December 02, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 12th annual session of the Global Energy Parliament organised by the Isa Viswa Prajnana Trust will be held on December 9 and 10 on the theme ‘Maintaining our humanity in the digitalized future’. Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Eminent personalities from various sectors will address the session. The GEP will frame guidelines to ensure that digitalization remains a tool for freedom, peace and prosperity and not for enslavement, according to the organisers.

