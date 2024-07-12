Global diabetes convention begins

Dr. Banshi Saboo, one of the leading diabetologists in the country, said the medical community is aiming for a diabetes-free India by 2030, he was speaking on the topic ‘Primordial prevention of diabetes’ at one of the inaugural day’s sessions of the 12th edition of Jyotidev’s Professional Education Forum Diabetes Update 2024 (JPEF), a three-day global diabetes convention which began at Hotel Udaya Samudra, Kovalam on Friday.

He explained that this means ensuring that India is on course to becoming a diabetes-free country by 2030, Dr. Banshi Saboo, one of the leading diabetologists in the country said here on Friday. He was speaking on the topic ‘Primordial prevention of diabetes’ on the opening day of the 12th edition of Jyotidev’s Professional Education Forum Diabetes Update 2024 (JPEF).

Dr. Saboo said multiple programmes would be implemented to achieve the diabetes-free status. “These include making health science a subject from school level, promoting more sports activities, making healthy food available in schools, ensuring the health of mothers, promoting healthy eating habits, encouraging young people to avoid foods harmful to health, using public transport and promoting daily workouts. Malnutrition of pregnant women, gestational diabetes, childhood overnutrition, obesity, and lifestyles of adolescents and the elderly are crucial in this regard.” He also pointed out that low birth weight babies are more likely to develop metabolic syndromes.

More than 1,500 doctors from eight countries are participating in the convention. Nurses, dieticians and educators involved in the treatment and prevention of diabetes are also among the participants.

