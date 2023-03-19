Global cues enhances export of eggs; Cochin airport airlifts record quantity

March 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Riding on global cues, the export of hatching eggs from the State has seen a significant rise in the past few months, aided by strong demand for Indian eggs in West Asia and Malaysia. Among the four international airports, Cochin International Airport handles bulk of the air cargo shipped to various destinations, especially West Asian cities and some Far East destinations. The export data from the Cochin International airport reveals that there has been a clear uptick in the export of Indian eggs through the port in recent months.

If the export of eggs through the Cochin airport was around 2.016 tonnes in November and 2.372 tonnes in October 2022, it went up to 10.649 tonnes in December, 2022 and then to 11.742 tonnes in February 2023. According to T.S. Pramod, secretary, Poultry Farmers and Traders’ Association, the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar has raised the export market of Indian eggs with Qatar importing huge stocks of eggs from India, especially from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, which is considered as the hub of the poultry hatchery in the country.

Soon after the World Cup, Malaysia has emerged as one of the key markets for Indian eggs, buoyed by India’s track record of meeting egg demand during the FIFA World Cup. Although Malaysia is one of the largest egg exporting countries in the world, its domestic production was badly hit in 2023 due to various reason, including price rise of chicken feeds followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Mr. Pramod.

The main ingredient of maize and soybean in the chicken feed was sourced from Ukraine. “Though the global clues and geo-political scenario enhanced the demand for the Indian egg, Kerala is not a major beneficiary of the export market as the commercial production of egg is almost nil in the State. Kerala still depends on Tamil Nadu to meet its domestic egg requirement by sourcing around 12 million eggs daily from Namakkal, while the State’s connectivity to major destinations attracts the exporters to airlift the consignment from Kerala, which is an added advantage for export traders in the State,” said Munshid Ali, secretary, Kerala Exporters Forum.