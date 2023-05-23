ADVERTISEMENT

Global conference of Orthodox clergy at Parumala

May 23, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,200 priests are taking part in a three-day global clergy conference of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church which took off to a start at Parumala on Tuesday.

Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III inaugurated the event at a function presided over by Mathews Mar Timotheos .Ciza Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, delivered the keynote address. Fr. Jacob Kurien made the subject presentation.

At the valedictory session to be held on Thursday, Principal Accountant General Biju Jacob will deliver the keynote address. The Catholicos will deliver the closing message and benediction

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US