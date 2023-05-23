Global conference of Orthodox clergy at Parumala

May 23, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Over 1,200 priests are taking part in a three-day global clergy conference of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church which took off to a start at Parumala on Tuesday.

Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III inaugurated the event at a function presided over by Mathews Mar Timotheos .Ciza Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, delivered the keynote address. Fr. Jacob Kurien made the subject presentation.

At the valedictory session to be held on Thursday, Principal Accountant General Biju Jacob will deliver the keynote address. The Catholicos will deliver the closing message and benediction