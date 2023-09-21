Global Brahmin meet begins in Palakkad on Sept. 22

September 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The curtain will go up on the second edition of the global Brahmin meet at Club 6 Convention Centre here on Friday afternoon. Sringeri Mutt chief executive officer and administrator V.R. Gowrishankar will inaugurate the three-day conference.

The Kerala Brahmana Sabha (KBS) is organising the event with the objective of bringing Brahmins from various regions on a common platform. KBS president Karimpuzha Raman will preside over the inaugural session. T.S. Pattabhiraman, Kalyan Silks chairman, will be the chief guest.

The inaugural function will be followed by a session on the importance of Vedic knowledge in modern times, in which Vedic scholars from institutions across the country will speak.

On Saturday morning, Infosys co-founder Kris S. Gopalakrishnan, Karnataka Bank chairman Pradeep Kumar, and Agastya Legal LLP partner M.R. Venkatesh will speak on “innovation, economic development and sustainability”.

B. Mahadevan from IIM Bangalore, K. Ramasubramaniam from IIT Bombay, former Principal of Madras Sanskrit College K.V. Seshadrinatha Sastrigal, and management expert K.V. Sarma will address a session on “attaining goals through Vedic education”.

It will be followed by sessions on “world civilisation through Vedic heritage”, “empowerment through self-enlightenment: women of yesterday, today and tomorrow”, “creating milestones through individual development”, and “Man making skills and values”.

The final day’s programme will begin with a sessions on “macro thinking on desires and needs” to be followed by a special session for the youth on entrepreneurship and start-up. Apart from Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, FidelisWorld founder-chairman Anand S. Krishnan, and Mr. Karimpuzha Raman will address the youth on Sunday morning.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh will inaugurate the valedictory session. TVS Capital Funds chairman Gopal Srinivasan will be the guest of honour.

