Students from nine schools in the district participated in 'Jigyasa – Global Battery Experiment 2022' organised at the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Friday. The event was organised jointly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The Global Battery Experiment focusses on the quest for sustainable energy sources and the basics of energy storage devices such as batteries.
Global Battery Experiment held
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.