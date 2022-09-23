Global Battery Experiment held

Students from nine schools in the district participated in 'Jigyasa – Global Battery Experiment 2022' organised at the CSIR – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here on Friday. The event was organised jointly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). The Global Battery Experiment focusses on the quest for sustainable energy sources and the basics of energy storage devices such as batteries.