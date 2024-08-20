GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Global Ayurveda Summit on August 29

Published - August 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The sixth edition of Global Ayurveda Summit and 11th Kerala Health Tourism edition will be held at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on August 29 and 30. The two-day event will see the representation of delegates from 10 countries, the organisers said in a press meet here on Monday.

The key themes of the summit included branding, start-ups, and availing advances in artificial intelligence for enhancing the efficacy of Ayurveda. The summit will provide opportunities for the exchange of ideas and networking at the national and global levels.

The conference will feature a range of sessions focusing on key themes such as building a thriving ecosystem for medical value travel and elevating health care standards. Approximately 80 exhibitors and 3,000 trade visitors are expected to participate in the event. Kerala’s reputation as a premier health care destination is bolstered by its high-quality medical facilities, professional expertise, and cost-effective health care services, combined with its tourism offerings. The summit will explore these strengths, highlighting the opportunities that make Kerala a preferred choice for global health tourism, the organisers said.

