ADVERTISEMENT

Global Ayurveda Festival to stress collaborative approach to treatment of cancer and neurological disease

November 25, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

The Global Ayurveda Festival, taking place at Greenfield Stadium here on December 3, will feature discussions on integrative treatment methods for cancer and neurological diseases. The seminar will showcase insights by experts from Ayurveda and modern medicine, representing a collaborative approach to treatment.

The seminar will host international integrative oncology experts including Santoshi Narayanan from M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, USA; Katherine Glaser from Rosewell Park Cancer Center, USA; Jun Mao, Rockefeller Chair and Chief of Integrative Medicine, USA; and Rajendra Badwey from Tata Memorial Cancer Center, India.

In the realm of neurology, experts like M.R. V. Namboothiri, Sankaran Kutty, Mahadevan, Srikanth Babu, Antonio Morandi from Italy, and Sandra Szymanski from Germany will present papers, contributing to a shared knowledge base to combat the growing challenge of neurological disorders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Global Ayurveda Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 5, is designed to foster collaboration and discussions on integrating Ayurveda and modern medicine to address complex medical conditions, a press note issued by the organisers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US