Global Ayurveda Festival to stress collaborative approach to treatment of cancer and neurological disease

November 25, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Global Ayurveda Festival, taking place at Greenfield Stadium here on December 3, will feature discussions on integrative treatment methods for cancer and neurological diseases. The seminar will showcase insights by experts from Ayurveda and modern medicine, representing a collaborative approach to treatment.

The seminar will host international integrative oncology experts including Santoshi Narayanan from M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, USA; Katherine Glaser from Rosewell Park Cancer Center, USA; Jun Mao, Rockefeller Chair and Chief of Integrative Medicine, USA; and Rajendra Badwey from Tata Memorial Cancer Center, India.

In the realm of neurology, experts like M.R. V. Namboothiri, Sankaran Kutty, Mahadevan, Srikanth Babu, Antonio Morandi from Italy, and Sandra Szymanski from Germany will present papers, contributing to a shared knowledge base to combat the growing challenge of neurological disorders.

The Global Ayurveda Festival, scheduled from December 1 to 5, is designed to foster collaboration and discussions on integrating Ayurveda and modern medicine to address complex medical conditions, a press note issued by the organisers said.

