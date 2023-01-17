Global academic carnival takes off at Mahatma Gandhi University

January 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Lauding initiatives by the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in the field of innovative research, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has termed the global academic carnival organised by the varsity as a new foot step towards the evolving global academic scenario.

Inaugurating online Eunoia 2023, the academic carnival that took off to a start here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the Left Democratic Front government had always extended support to research programmes on finding solutions to the problems faced by the basic sectors. According to her, the varsities and governments have a responsibility to stand by the students who make great discoveries through detailed studies and investigations at the most creative phase of their lives.

On the occasion, she also lauded achievements made by the MGU in various fields including nano technology.

“There has been considerable expansion in the infrastructure of universities and colleges through the activities of the government, which accords priority to the higher education sector. Efforts are now under way to revise the curriculum and we are confident that in the future, our higher education sector can be elevated to world-class standards,’’ the Minister said.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan presided over the event while Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, inaugurated the seminars and book festival being organised in connection with the event. Actor Surabhi Lakshmi inaugurated the film festival while film maker Lal Jose opened the cultural festival.