Glad to accept award from jury headed by MT, says Hariharan

KOZHIKODE

04 November 2020 00:51 IST

This year’s J.C. Daniel Award could not have gone to a more deserving person.

Very few directors in Malayalam cinema have been as prolific and stayed as relevant for so long. Fewer could boast as many classics.

Hariharan is glad that he has been chosen for the award, though it may have come to him a bit late. “I am happy to accept the award decided by a jury headed by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, a writer and director I have great regard for and who has written the scripts of some of my most acclaimed films,” Hariharan told The Hindu over the phone from Chennai.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he would like to dedicate the award to his gurus in cinema. “I was fortunate to work with some fine filmmakers such as M. Krishnan Nair, M.S. Mani, J.D. Thottan, A.B. Raj, P.B. Unni, and C.V. Sridhar, who even influenced the way I dress (all white),” he said. “It is important for an artiste to learn from the masters.”

Hariharan may have completed five decades in cinema, but he continues to make films.

He was working on the pre-production of Nambiar sometime ago, but its shooting had to be postponed because of COVID-19.

“I do not know when will I be able to shoot the film, which has to be made on a large canvas,” he said. “The pandemic had been a huge setback for the film industry,” he said.