Giving Basheer’s characters an AI touch

Students of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, in Thiruvananthapuram district have given an AI touch to writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s characters in their Class X English textbook.

The students have used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bring out videos and images of Basheer’s short-story The snake and the mirror in the Class X English textbook, with an eye on making English learning interesting and creative.

The initiative has been built on the principles of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education that emphasises creativity and hands-on learning.

Delighted by efforts

The students are delighted by their efforts, perhaps the first such by school students, say school teachers.

The students were divided into groups and portions of the short-story allotted to each for creating images and videos based on the portions received by them using AI. English prompts that included the essence and special aspects of each portion were created before using AI to realise the videos and images using apps such as Anuvadini, Meta AI, Gemini (formerly Bard), and Bing AI.

Anver K., English teacher at the school, says that as part of the AI training organised by the State’s General Education department for schoolteachers, he had used AI to convert eight cartoon frames included as an activity in a chapter, Adventures in a banyan tree by Ruskin Bond, in the Class X English textbook to pictures.

‘Beyond expectations’

On seeing the results, a student asked if they too could do the same. The next chapter in the textbook was Basheer’s short-story, and the students, in 10 groups, got down to work on it. Teachers in the Little KITEs units at the school guided the students in how to give language prompts, and the results were beyond what they had expected, says Mr. Anver.

More than a 100 images were created, but after they had polished their prompts to align the results with what they had in mind, 42 were finalised.

The initiative helped equip students hone their language through AI in the classroom and IT lab without any outside support on the model of a hands-on sessions in STEM education. The group activity was completed by the students on the model of design thinking that is part of the Student Police Cadet training implemented in schools jointly by the Home and General Education departments, says Mr. Anver, who is also a community police officer.

The AI-generated images and videos will be exhibited in the school under the title ‘Tech tales of Basheer,’ he says.

