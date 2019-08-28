Give up ‘unjust’ behaviour: Metropolitan trustee to Orthodox group

The newly elected metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios made an emotional appeal to the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian Church to give up what he described as the latter’s highhandedness and “unjust” behaviour when it came to burial of the dead at disputed churches.

He told a press conference that there had been several instances in the past when burial of the dead from the Jacobite faction had faced obstacles. It was unthinkable in a State like Kerala that prided itself as a forward-looking society. He blamed the district administration and police authorities for the incidents related to the clashes.

He also said there would be no compromise on the authority of the Patriarch of Antioch and reiterated that the Jacobite Church would not be overcome by the present bout of problems it was facing in the wake of a July 2017 Supreme Court order. It was not possible that the Jacobite church approved of the denial of its rights including in cases of burial of the dead.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas I said that there was “uncalled for” aggression on the part of the Orthodox group. He also claimed that the Orthodox group had refused to cooperate with the State government on the issues facing the Malankara church. Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophelos, media cell chairman, and Moncy Vavachan, media coordinator, were among those who participated in the press conference.