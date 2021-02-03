Give up obduracy, SYS to Centre

MALAPPURAM

03 February 2021 23:31 IST

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth wing of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, has appealed to the Centre to give up its obduracy and to come forward to end the farmers’ strike in Delhi.

SYS leader Sayed Abbasali Shihab Thangal inaugurated a collective by the members registering solidarity with the striking farmers here on Wednesday.

Mr. Thangal said giving due consideration to people’s protests was part democratic decency.

Advertising

Advertising