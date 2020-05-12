Give to the CMDRF, get an art piece instead

His standing as artist has been in tandem with his profession as a police officer. A trained artist, Rajesh Manimala draws sketches for the Kerala police, where he is an assistant sub-inspector, to take forward criminal investigations. And in the public space, whenever crisis strikes, he makes best use of his artworks to help and inspire.

With the State in dire straits under the current COVID-19 outbreak, this police officer from Kottayam has now reached out to the public with a charity project. In a simple message posted on his social media page, he has urged his followers to donate a minimum of ₹1,000 to the CMDRF and receive any one of the 10,000 paintings from his personal collection as a token of appreciation.

To receive the painting, what the donor has to do is to forward the receipt of transaction to Rajesh’s Whatsapp account at 9495165283. “I have committed to handover the paintings either directly or send them through post once the lockdown ends. The response has been so overwhelming that I have been receiving receipts from 10-12 persons every day,” he says.

Launched only a couple of days ago, this cop has so far raised over ₹45,000 for the CMDRF. By the time the government closes down the donation window, he hopes to raise over ₹2 lakh for the fund, besides building relationships.

Mr. Rajesh had been to a similar charity initiative two years ago during the post-flood season and helped raise money with the CMDRF by offering to draw portraits of those donating at least ₹500 to the State government.

In the mission to encourage donations to the State government, Rajesh is not alone. Joining hands with him this time, is Zacharia Ponkunnam – a veteran photographer. Mr. Zacharia stumbled upon the idea of selling a few of his photographs in exchange for donations to the State while idling at his residence in the first few days of the lockdown. Accordingly, a collection of 200 landscape pictures clicked over the years has been hosted on his Facebook page, along with an offer to gift the original picture for every ₹500 to the CMDF.

To collect the photograph, the donors are required to send the details of their transaction to the CMDRF to his Whatsapp account at 9447105241. Though the initial response was a bit unexciting, as days passed by, Zacharia could find generous people who contributed more than he asked for.

“I was not sure about the response initially, but it turned out to be endlessly satisfying. I have been able to raise ₹82, 500 so far by selling these photographs,” Zacharia says.