Give salary to appointed higher secondary teachers: Vincent

June 18, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department should take steps to give salary to thousands of teachers working without pay in the higher secondary sector, A.Vincent, MLA, has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a dharna organised by the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam district committees in front of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education here on Saturday.

The dharna was held to raise a slew of demands such as approval for teachers who were waiting for it, restoration of leave surrender, payment of DA arrears, promotion of junior higher secondary teachers to seniors, providing necessary office to Principals and in regional deputy directors’ office for effective functioning, restoration of statutory pension, end the 2:1 headmaster quota for Principal post, stop unnecessary disciplinary action against teachers, include higher secondary teachers’ organisations in quality improvement programme monitoring committee, and increase in remuneration for valuation and invigilation duties.

AHSTA president R. Arun Kumar presided.

