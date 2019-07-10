Give access to postal ballot records: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Returning Officers of all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies to allow the investigation officer probing the alleged malpractice in the postal ballots allotted for police personnel on election duty to access the required postal ballot records, including Form 13A declarations.
The Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the directive on a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Election Commission to appoint an independent commission to inquire into the alleged fraud in the postal ballots for police officers.
The court, however, made it clear that the order did not enable the investigation officer to take the records into his custody.
