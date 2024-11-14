Girls lead Children’s Day rally in Thiruvananthapuram

For the first time, an all-girl team of student leaders led the annual Children’s Day rally in the State capital on Thursday (November 14, 2024).

Organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, the rally witnessed the participation of hundreds of schoolchildren.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil flagged off the rally at University Stadium at 8.30 a.m.

‘Panchavadyam’ percussionists, Mounted Police Unit, Police Band, and nearly 4,000 Student Police Cadets, Scouts and Guides, and National Cadet Corps volunteers participated in the rally. The schoolchildren held Children’s Day placards. Children from various care homes in the city also took part.

The rally concluded at Nishagandhi auditorium on the Kanakakunnu premises where a public meeting was held. The children’s ‘Prime Minister’ Bahiya Fathima inaugurated the meet. Children’s ‘President’ Amana Fathima presided over the function. ‘Speaker’ Nidhi P.A. delivered the keynote address. Ann Elizabeth V.S. welcomed the gathering and Alfiya Manu thanked them.

Council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi read out the Chief Minister’s Children’s Day message.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need to open new fields of education for children and ensure their physical and mental health to raise them as good citizens and secure the future of the State.

The birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day. He recognised that children’s development and welfare were the most important factors for progress and formulated schemes with this vision in mind, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said it was necessary to ensure the best education for all children, irrespective of caste, religion, or community. The past few years had seen unprecedented changes in the State’s public education sector. As a result, Kerala continuously receives the highest recognition in public education sector in the country, he said.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George also delivered the Children’s Day message. She released the Children’s Day stamp by handing it over to V. Joy, MLA. Tanmaya V. who drew the painting that figures on the stamp and her school Government HSS, Kannadiparambu, Kannur, were presented with trophies and prizes. V.K Prasantha, MLA, spoke.

Mementos and certificates for the student leaders and overall trophy for winners of the competitions held for children in the care homes were given away on the occasion. CSI Balika Mandiram, Parassala, bagged the first prize, child welfare council’s Veedu got the second prize, and St. Joseph’s orphanage, Vattiyurkavu, the third prize.

Little Flower School, Vellayani, bagged the ever-rolling trophy for participation in the rally. This is the 16th consecutive year that the school has won the first prize. Carmel Girls HSS and Peroorkada Girls HSS secured the second and third positions.

Rallies and public meetings were organised by the child welfare council in district centres too.

In a Children’s Day event organised by the Kerala State Jawahar Balbhavan at Manaveeyam Veedhi, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said Nehru’s vision inspires children to imbibe values of diversity and plurality to understand the country’s history properly and make progress.

Children’s Day was also celebrated at the Kerala State Biodiversity Museum with a special event in which Student Police Cadets and members of the biodiversity club of Government High School, Sreekaryam, took part. It was organised with the aim of raising awareness of the vital role played by children in biodiversity conservation. Board chairman N. Anil Kumar and member secretary V. Balakrishnan interacted with the children on their involvement in environment protection.

