Girls in Aviation Day celebrated at city airport

October 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An aviation seminar and an FAM tour was organised for school girls under the aegis of ‘Women in Aviation’ and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as part of Girls in Aviation Day celebrations here on Sunday.

Students of Government Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School participated as guests, said a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Women officers in charge of various departments at the airport and airlines explained the career opportunities for women in the aviation sector. The children who visited the air traffic control were introduced to the operations of controlling the planes by the officials of the Airport Authority of India, said the release.

