Girls from riot-hit Manipur joins school in Thiruvalla

October 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Caught up in an unending cycle of violence, each one of them has a story of deprivation and loss to narrate. But all seems to be forgotten as they stand amidst a cheerful group of students who extended them a grand welcome.

As many as 30 girls belonging to the Kuki sect in Manipur, where staying alive has taken precedence over learning, have resumed their schooling in Thiruvalla, thanks to an initiative by the Malankara Mar Thoma Church. Hailing from the riot-hit towns of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, they will now continue their studies at the Nicholson Syrian school in Thiruvalla.

According to the Church authorities, the religious institution will also be taking care of the education and accommodation expenses of the hapless Manipuri girls till they complete their studies at the school here. The project is being initiated as part of an educational assistance scheme launched in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the priestly ordination of Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

“These girls were among the worst affected by the ongoing riots in Manipur. We have identified them with the support of an organisation of Kuki students,’’ said George Abraham, former additional secretary to the Governor of Nagaland, who led the initiative.

“Giving them opportunities to learn, develop their skills and help heal the wounds of the conflict is vital for the future of these children,” he added. The Mar Thoma Church learned about the plight of children in the riot-hit areas of Manipur during a recent visit by its delegation to the State. Upon arranging their admission to the school here, the church also facilitated their travel journey to Kerala.

On their first day at the school here on Tuesday, the student group was also accorded a hearty welcome by the students and staff. Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer inaugurated the meeting, which was presided over by Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised on the need to extend love and care to children who are suffering.

A dance performance highlighting the pain and sufferings of the girl students in Manipur too was staged on the occasion.