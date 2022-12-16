Girl’s death: MVD recommends action against school

December 16, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Motor Vehicle department (MVD) has recommended stern action against those responsible for the death of a 10-year-old school girl who was hit by a goods autorickshaw while crossing the road at Kallathani, Theyyala, near Tanur on Wednesday.

An investigation by MVD officers found that the authorities of SNUP School, Nannambra, where Shafna Sherin studied in Class V, had ignored several safety norms.

Shafna was fatally hit by the good autorickshaw while crossing the road after getting off her school bus. There was no attendant or aaya in the school bus to help the little children. The driver of the school bus had thrown caution to the wind when he stopped the bus and allowed the girl to disembark at an unsafe spot.

The surveillance camera footage of the gruesome accident shows the girl being knocked down by the speeding goods autorickshaw while she attempted to cross the road from behind the school bus. The video footage also shows the school bus proceeding ahead even when the girl is being hit.

According to Tirurangadi Joint Regional Transport Officer (JRTO) M.P. Abdul Zubair, who headed the investigation, the presence of an attendant could have avoided the accident.

He blamed the Education department and the school authorities for ignoring safety norms in spite of repeated efforts to create awareness about road safety.

Mr. Zubair said more than 1,400 attendants and as many school bus drivers had been given classes at the beginning of the academic year. Although attendants are mandatory to help children in school buses, the education authorities have been blamed for flouting this rule.

The MVD has suspended the licences of the drivers of both the school bus and the goods autorickshaw. The school bus was found to have several shortfalls, including lack of a fitness certificate.

The MVD has also recommended action against the school authorities in connection with the girl’s death.

Although Minister for Education V. Sivankutty has sought a detailed report from the Director of General Education about the accident, it is widely alleged that the “stopgap” attitude of the authorities was responsible for recurrence of road safety violations by school buses.

It is alleged that there ought to be an accident of some severity for the authorities to wake up and take some action against violation of safety norms. However, the vigil that the accident brought about is found to be fizzling out within a few weeks. “This is what we call stopgap attitude to safety. We need to be really concerned about it,” said Road Accident Action Forum district leader Francis Onatt.