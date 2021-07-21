Girl’s death: mother to be released in police custody

Woman allegedly practised witchcraft on five-year-old child

Sameera Navas, who was remanded in judicial custody on charge of strangulating her five year-old daughter, will be released in police custody on Thursday for collecting more evidence in the case. The suspected involvement of the woman in witchcraft, which allegedly led to the killing of the child, would be probed in detail during the custody period. Ayesha, Sameera’s daughter, was found dead at her home in the evening of July 7.

Sameera, who was arrested on the charge of strangulating the child, was hospitalised after she showed symptoms of mental illness. However, a doctors’ panel from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, ruled out mental illness.

The case would be investigated further under the leadership of Panniyankara Circle Inspector Rajeena K. Joseph. The suspect would be taken into her house for the first time to collect evidence. The statements of her family members, including the elder child, would be recorded.

According to police sources, the woman had been in touch with a black magic practitioner near Kohinoor in Malappuram. A few days before the murder, she had reportedly visited him for some inputs related to witchcraft which she allegedly practised on the child. Her family was reportedly unaware of the matter.

The statement of a few local people that she had attempted suicide along with the child earlier would be cross-checked. Her family told the police that she had no previous history of mental illness or suicide tendency.

At the time of Ayesha’s death, there were no other family members at home. Though a few local people rushed the child to a private hospital, she was declared brought dead.