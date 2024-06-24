Girl’s abduction: police submit chargesheet to POCSO court

The police team investigating the alleged abduction and torture of a 10-year-old girl at Padannakkad in Kanhangad has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet in the case to the Kasaragod POCSO court.

It was in the morning of May 15 that the girl was allegedly abducted, tortured, and subsequently abandoned on the road after she was robbed of her gold earrings. P.A. Salim, a native of Kodagu in Karnataka, has been named as the prime accused in the case. He faces charges of extortion, violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and trespassing with the intent to commit a crime punishable by death.

Salim’s sister Suaiba, the second accused in the case, was charged with assisting her brother in selling the stolen ornaments at a jewellery outlet at Koothuparamba in Kannur. According to the chargesheet, Salim, who initially entered the girl’s house with the intent to steal, took away the child and threatened to kill her.

Hozdurg circle inspector Azad led the probe team. The chargesheet includes 42 pieces of scientific evidence such as DNA test results linking Salim to the crime. It also features testimonies by 67 witnesses, including those who saw Salim at the child’s house.