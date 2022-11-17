Girl sustains injuries as man flings her to ground in Kasaragod

The police arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly picked up and flung an eight-year-old girl to the ground, causing her injuries, while she was waiting for her uncle outside a madrasa at Manjeshwar on Thursday.
Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s relatives with the police, Abubacker Siddique of Kunjathur at Manjeshwar was arrested.
CCTV visuals showed the man walk away from the place after the incident. The video has gone viral.
The girl was taken to a hospital in Mangaluru. The police took the girl’s statement.
The man was charged under Sections 323, 354, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 read with Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
