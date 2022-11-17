  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl sustains injuries as man flings her to ground in Kasaragod

The eight-year-old was waiting for her uncle outside a madrasa at Manjeshwar

November 17, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a 34-year-old man, who allegedly picked up and flung an eight-year-old girl to the ground, causing her injuries, while she was waiting for her uncle outside a madrasa at Manjeshwar on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s relatives with the police, Abubacker Siddique of Kunjathur at Manjeshwar was arrested.

CCTV visuals showed the man walk away from the place after the incident. The video has gone viral.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Mangaluru. The police took the girl’s statement.

The man was charged under Sections 323, 354, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 9 read with Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.