Girl students move child rights panel over denial of admission to Plus One course

Kochi

28 September 2021 20:01 IST

Five young girl students of a child care home in the district have moved the Kerala State Commission for the Protection Of Child Rights against the denial of admission to Plus One course.

The students, who got provisional admission in a girls’ high school at Kothamangalam in the first allotment, were denied admission for providing wrong information about the local body to which they belonged to. While filling the application form, the students gave the name of the local body in which the care home was located instead of their place of birth, said the care home authorities.

The school authorities refused to budge though the issue was explained to them. If denied admission in the first allotment, the educational prospects of the students who hail from economically weaker sections of society will be affected. The students may have to seek admission in faraway schools and wait for the supplementary allotment if they fail to secure admission in the first allotment, the care home authorities said.

The Child Welfare Committee, which received the complaint from the students, forwarded it to the Commission. The Commission is likely to consider the case on Wednesday.