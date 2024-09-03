Girl students introduced to airport operations  

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), hosted an aviation seminar and a familiarisation tour for selected students of All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ celebrations.

The airport authorities here showcased the opportunities in the aviation sector to the students during the interaction. Women working in various airport departments and airlines shared their experiences, shedding light on the promising careers in the aviation sector, said a statement from the airport here on Monday. The students also had the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), said the release.

