Girl students introduced to airport operations  

Published - September 03, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As part of ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ celebrations. Students also introduced to opportunities in aviation sector

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), hosted an aviation seminar and a familiarisation tour for selected students of All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ celebrations.

The airport authorities here showcased the opportunities in the aviation sector to the students during the interaction. Women working in various airport departments and airlines shared their experiences, shedding light on the promising careers in the aviation sector, said a statement from the airport here on Monday. The students also had the opportunity to delve into the intricacies of Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), said the release.

