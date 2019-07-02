Girl stabbed inside her house in Kollam

A 16-year-old girl was grievously injured when she was attacked in her room by a man in the early hours of Monday.

The Plus One student, who was stabbed using a screwdriver, has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Sasthamcotta police, the incident took place around 2 a.m.

Anandu, a resident of Puthoor in the district, broke into the room and attacked the girl.

“He is a private bus employee and the girl used to travel in his bus. She had reportedly turned down his marriage proposal and according to her family, Anandu has been stalking her for a while. He entered her room through the first floor and stabbed her more than once,” said a police officer.

The parents who rushed to her room hearing her screams found the girl profusely bleeding and nearly unconscious.

Shifted to MCH

She was first taken to the taluk hospital at Sasthamcotta and later shifted to the medical college hospital.

The police have intensified the search for the accused.

He is reportedly absconding.