Girl sets Guinness record by singing in 120 languages

KANNUR

09 October 2021 02:05 IST

16-year-old Suchetha achieved the feat at a concert held in Dubai on August 19

While there are many singers who have been mesmerizing the audience with their melodious voice, 16-year-old Suchetha Sathish stands apart for her ability to sing flawlessly in as many as 120 languages.

A native of Kannur, she achieved the Guinness record for singing in most languages at an event held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on August 19. She received the certificate and citations in Dubai on Thursday.

While her talent was identified by her parents T.C. Satish, a dermatologist, and Ayilliath Sumitha at the age of three, her passion for languages came naturally to her after listening to a Japanese song rendered by a guest at her home.

She quickly browsed through websites to learn the lyrics, and within a few hours, she sung the entire song, recorded and forwarded it to the guest.

The guest was stunned as Suchetha sung flawlessly. That was enough to trigger the 10-year-old to embark on a journey to learn songs in various languages. She slowly started learning songs in foreign languages, and soon she was all by herself. Speaking to The Hindu from Dubai, Suchetha termed her achievement as God’s gift.

“Whenever I listen to these songs, the music, the words, and the exact diction just sink into my mind. I am not sure how it happens, but I believe it is God’s gift,” she said.

Of all the languages, she found German a bit difficult. However, she even surprised the Germans, who could not believe their ears, when they heard her render a German song.

Sucheta strongly believes that her learning of Carnatic and Hindustani music helped her pronounce foreign words well.

She had performed at the Dubai Opera House when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme there and had performed with singer Hariharan too.

She is now gearing up for her first solo live performance in Dubai on November 19.