Girl seriously injured after fall from Anganwadi building

Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe after a four-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling 20 feet into a stream from the Anganwadi building at Kallar near Adimaly in Idukki on Monday afternoon.

Jerina, daughter of Anto, a resident of Kallar near Adimaly, accidentally fell from the third floor of the Anganwadi building. The incident occurred when the girl, was having lunch in the kitchen under the the supervision of an Anganwadi worker. However, she accidentally slipped and fell in the nearby stream.

The Anganwadi worker Preethi (52), who jumped into the stream to rescue the girl, injured her leg and was shifted to Adimaly Taluk Hospital. The girl sustained serious head injuries and is under treatment at the Kottayam Medical College.

The Minister has directed the Kottayam Medical College superintendent to ensure expert treatment and care for the girl.

“ A direction has already been given to ensure the safety of Anganwadi buildings. The director of the Women and Child Development department will carry out a detailed probe into the incident,” said Ms George.

Pallivasal Panchayat president Pratheesh V.G. said the Anganwadi includes buildings under the Adimaly block panchayat’s ownership. “The Anganwadi had relocated to the upper floor during the 2018 floods. The ground floor is used as the Anganwadi kitchen and Ayurveda hospital,” he said.

“ The panchayat has many times demanded that the building be handed over to the Pallivasal panchayat. An emergency panchayat meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss the issue. When we get the ownership of the building, the panchayat will arrange all facilities,” said Mr Prathesh.