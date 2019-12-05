Girl rises to stardom translating Rahul

Safa Febin, higher secondary student of Government Higher Secondary School, Karuvarakkundu, rose to an unexpected stardom on Thursday by translating a speech by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, MP.

Little did Safa realise that quick fame was in store for her when she responded to a call by Mr. Gandhi who had come to the school to inaugurate a new laboratory block constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh sanctioned by A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, from his development fund.

Amid loud cheers from her friends and the local people who had gathered at the school, Safa accepted Mr. Gandhi’s invite and translated his speech almost verbatim.

Conventional style

Her conversational style of delivery peppered with the slang of eastern Malappuram evoked enthusiasm among the listeners, particularly the Congress leaders and cadres on and off the stage.

Her friends cheered for her each time she used the correct translation of Mr. Gandhi’s words.

Mr. Gandhi, who welcomed Safa by shaking hands with her, too did not hide his enthusiasm. He congratulated her by offering a chocolate and complimenting her resourcefulness.

Daughter of Kunhimohammed Odala, a madrasa teacher, Safa has been a student of the school from Class V. She said she got the courage and confidence to take up the challenge of translating Mr. Gandhi from the lessons that she learned on the campus.

Rahul’s advice

Mr. Gandhi reminded the students about the importance of science and having a scientific mind. He told them to remain inquisitive throughout their lives and advised them to retain the curiosity of a child. He also told them to free their minds of hatred and spite.

A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, presided over the function. District panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, block panchayat president P. Khalid, grama panchayat president P. Shoukathali, district panchayat members V. Sudhakaran and T.P. Ashrafali, school principal M. Zubair, headmistress A.M. Jali, and Parent-Teacher Association president M.K. Abdul Kareem were present.