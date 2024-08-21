GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl reported missing from Thiruvananthapuram found

The minor was tracked down to Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

Published - August 21, 2024 11:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 13-year-old girl who went missing from Kazhakuttam on Tuesday was tracked down to Visakhapatanam in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The missing girl is the daughter of a daily wage labourer hailing from Assam. The girl, who was discovered on a train reportedly by the Malayali association there, was handed over to the Railway Protection Force.

The Kerala Police had extended the search to neighbouring States on Wednesday following reports that the girl had reached Chennai by train. The police suspected that she may try to board a train for Guwahati, Assam.

On Tuesday, the girl had reportedly travelled from Kazhakkutam to Thiruvananthapuram by bus. From there, she is believed to have boarded a train for Kanyakumari. She was reportedly caught on a CCTV camera at the Nagercoil station, and is believed to have reached Chennai on the same train.

In a bid to trace the girl, the police had been scanning CCTV visuals at railway and bus stations. Local police units and the Railway Police had been alerted to be on the lookout for the girl who was reported missing since Tuesday morning.

