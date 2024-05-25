GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Girl received in Ammathottil, named Ritu by Minister

Published - May 25, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Amid a drizzle in the city on Saturday morning, a girl child was received in the Ammathottil electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare at Thycaud.

The approximately seven-day-old girl who weighs 3.4 kg is the 600th child to be received in the Ammathottil here.

On Friday, Minister for Health Veena George who was a guest at the Kilikkoottam summer camp organised by the council had called for newborns to be handed over to the government instead of being killed by those who gave them birth. A day later, the girl child was left in the Ammathottil. When council general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi informed the Minister about the new arrival, she named the child Ritu.

The child was taken to Women and Children Hospital, Thycaud, for a health check-up soon after her arrival and was declared healthy. She is the second child to be received at the council this week and the third in May.

