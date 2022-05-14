Kerala

Girl knocked down by train

Kozhikode

A 15-year-old girl hailing Feroke was knocked down by the Coimbatore-Mangaluru passenger train on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Nafath Fatah.

The accident reportedly took place while she was trying to take a photograph along the track with another friend. In the impact of the accident, she fell into a nearby river. 

Her friend managed to escape with minor injuries and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.


