Girl knocked down by train
Friend escapes with minor injuries
Kozhikode
A 15-year-old girl hailing Feroke was knocked down by the Coimbatore-Mangaluru passenger train on Sunday. The police identified the victim as Nafath Fatah.
The accident reportedly took place while she was trying to take a photograph along the track with another friend. In the impact of the accident, she fell into a nearby river.
Her friend managed to escape with minor injuries and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.