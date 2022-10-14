Girl given drugs and sexually abused for over 2 months

Fourteen people booked under POCSO

The Hindu Bureau PALAKKAD
October 14, 2022 20:42 IST

Police registered 14 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following revelation by a minor girl that she had been sexually abused by different people after giving her various drugs.

The sexual abuse took place at different places in the State over a period of two months.

The cases were registered at Ottapalam police station on the basis of the statements by the girl, who is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee here.

The girl’s relatives had filed a missing complaint in June last. In an investigation that followed, the girl was traced from Thiruvananthapuram in August. The Child Welfare Committee took care of the girl and offered her counselling.

The girl is reported to have revealed that she had been given different drugs, including ecstasy drugs like MDMA, and sexually abused by different people. Police said the abuse had taken place at different places in four districts between June and August.

Police reportedly zeroed in on 14 people involved in the crime. The involvement of more people is suspected.

The cases from other districts will be handed over to the respective police stations.

