Girl gets HC’s green signal to donate liver for her father

December 21, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has given permission to a 17-year-old girl from Thrissur to donate a part of liver to her ailing father.

Devananda approached the court seeking exemption in age to be a donor as the family failed to find a suitable donor for her father P.G. Pratheesh of Kolazhy, who has been suffering from serious liver disease. Pratheesh is suffering from decompensated chronic liver disease with hepatocellular carcinoma, a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

On medical examination, it was found that her liver matched that of her father. But Transplantation of Human Organs rules did not permit a minor to donate organ.

The court gave the judgment considering a report submitted by an expert committee constituted by the Kerala State Organ Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

The committee observed that there was no option other than a transplantation for Pratheesh and the donor was fully aware of the consequences of her decision.

Hailing Devananda’s decision, Health Minster Veena George said the girls’ determination to donate liver showed her deep love for her father. Her donation would be a milestone in the history of organ transplantation, she said.

The court also applauded the girl’s decision to save her father.

