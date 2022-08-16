Girl gang-raped by father’s friends in Kerala

Incident happened two months ago when girl was alone at house

Special Correspondent Thrissur
August 16, 2022 20:05 IST

A Plus Two student was gang-raped by friends of her father, who is allegedly a drug peddler, at Punnayurkulam in Thrissur. According to the police, the abusers, who used to visit the house in connection with drug peddling along with the girl’s father, raped her when she was alone at the house.

The incident happened around two months ago when the girl’s father was arrested in a case. The abusers reached the house when the girl's mother had gone to the police station to get the father released on bail.

Though the girl had informed her mother about the rape, the latter did not lodge a complaint with the police.

The incident came to light when the girl who had been undergoing mental trauma informed her teacher about the incident. The teacher then contacted Childline for help. The girl has since been under the protection of Childline.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the incident. Two more people are known to be involved in the crime. The police are investigating whether more people are involved.

The police said action would be taken against parents who fail to inform the police about such incidents.

