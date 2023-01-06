Girl found dead near Pattom

January 06, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a suspected case of suicide, a 20-year-old girl was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her house near Pattom on Wednesday evening.

The Museum police identified the deceased as Sandra, daughter of Xavier, who hailed from Plammoodu. She was found with her mouth taped and her nose covered using a clip when her family broke open the door of her bedroom. They forced their way into the room after Sandra failed to respond to her parents’ calls.

She was declared dead at the General Hospital. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for autopsy.

According to the police, Sandra suffered from depression and had been undergoing treatment. She was also suspected to have displayed suicidal tendencies in the past. Despite the parents not suspecting any foul play, a thorough probe would be held into the incident, the police said.

The deceased was a second-year undergraduate student in a private college in Thiruvananthapuram. Forensic experts collected evidence from the house on Thursday.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056) (EOM)