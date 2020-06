PALAKKAD

13 June 2020 00:03 IST

A Class 10 student was found dead in an unused quarry at Aloor near Anakkkara on Friday. The body was found in the quarry during a search by her parents and relatives. The police said she was suspected to have jumped to her death. An investigation is in progress into the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline: 1056 (Disha).

