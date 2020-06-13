Kerala

Girl found dead in quarry

A Class 10 student was found dead in an unused quarry at Aloor near Anakkkara on Friday. The body was found in the quarry during a search by her parents and relatives. The police said she was suspected to have jumped to her death. An investigation is in progress into the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline: 1056 (Disha).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 12:03:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/girl-found-dead-in-quarry/article31816962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY