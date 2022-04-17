Girl falls to death from high-rise

A 15-year-old girl fell to her death from the 13th floor of an apartment at Kanjikkuzhy, Kottayam.

The deceased was identified as Rayan Susan Mary, daughter of John Teny Kurian and Shilpa couple and a Class 10 student at a private school near here. The incident took place around 10 p.m. on Saturday when a security personnel of the apartment found the girl lying on the ground with severe injuries.

She was soon shifted to the District General Hospital though to no avail. The dead body will be handed over to the victim's relatives after a post-mortem.

Kottayam East police have launched a probe into the incident.